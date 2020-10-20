Panama City Beach water boil notice

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A contractor working in the area of the Riviera Beach subdivision damaged a 2-inch hwater main resulting in a temporary loss in pressure on Tuesday.

Affected area

If you live in the locations listed above you are advised, as a precaution, to boil all wayer being used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, or washing dishes. A rolling boil of one minute is sufficient.

The notice will remain in effect until the water line repair is completed and a bacteriological survey shows that the water is safe to drink.

If you have any questions regarding this Notice, you may contact the City of Panama City Beach Utilities Department at (850) 233-5100 ext. 2420 from 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday or after hours and weekends at (850) 233-5050.