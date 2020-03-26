Panama City Beach to implement virtual meetings

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMMB) — The City of Panama City Beach’s meetings have moved to a virtual format in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Public participation will be through an online service, GoToMeeting, and requires anyone who wants to make a comment to take series of steps when attending the meeting.

That series of steps can be found following this link to the City’s website.

The next City Council Meeting will be held March 26, at 9 a.m., and can be watched on the City’s Facebook page and website.

Those with questions can follow this statement from the website: “It would greatly help City staff if questions could be emailed to Public Information Officer (dward@pcbgov.com) PRIOR to the beginning of the meeting, and ideally before 8 a.m. Thursday.”