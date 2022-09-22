PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach is getting a new skate park. While the city already has multiple skate parks, skaters like Austin Blount said they aren’t built for skaters just starting out.

He said the transitions on the ramps are too big for beginners.

“It’s skateboard., little kids don’t have a comprehension of how to avoid getting hurt,” Blount said. “So like personally, I’ve run into little kids on complete accident and completely like ruined them and hurt them and I feel bad about it.”

The community asked and Panama City Beach Councilmembers are delivering.

They are going to build a new beginner skate park at Frank Brown Park.

“When they did the last community survey, that rated really high on one of the things that residents really wanted,” PCB Councilwoman Mary Coburn said.

Coburn said they’ve had the funding for this park for two years now. However, they were waiting to receive the Frank Brown Park master plan.

It’s now complete and officials decided to move forward with the project at their council meeting on Thursday morning.

The park has been designated approximately one acre of land. Blount said there needs to be more space and more money to make it safe.

“$350,000 is not going to get us much of anything, truthfully,” Blount said. “I mean look at the park downtown for instance. $250,000 got us 20 feet wide worth of concrete and maybe 60 feet long.”

When News 13 made city officials aware of these safety concerns, they said $350,000 is all they have set aside for right now and that it could change.

The city invites the community to attend their public workshop to discuss the Frank Brown Park Master Plan, including the skate park, on October 11 at 3 p.m. in City Hall. Design plans haven’t been made and they are open to suggestions.