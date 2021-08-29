Panama City Beach sees impacts from Hurricane Ida

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach is about 275 miles away from the center of Hurricane Ida.

As an outer band of the storm, people in the area didn’t have to bare the jaw-dropping effects, but that doesn’t mean we we didn’t see anything at all.

“It was calm at first, you know, as calm as it could be for, like, a storm coming in, and then if you look up you see the stormfront coming in and then it started getting rougher and then all of the sudden the rain hit and it was just like POW,” said Riley Carraway, St. Louis Resident.

Many tourists, like Carraway, went to the beach on Sunday to see the eight to 10 foot waves.

With pop-up showers expected throughout the day, people said the County Pier was a great spot to storm watch because you could take cover when it started to pour.

“What did people do as it started to get rougher?” “Run, just run. You know, what else could you do,” said Carraway.

Double red flags flew high and the water was extremely choppy.

Even surfers seemed to be staying away.

There was already plenty of beach erosion from last year’s storms, but with water reaching past the dune lines on Sunday, it looked like we’re going to see even more beach erosion.

“This morning, he did wake up, and he immediately, you know, balcony view, and he saw that the waves were, like, at the beach chairs, so we knew it was going to be not a good day to be at the beach,” said Jessica Morales, Atlanta resident.

Surf conditions are expected to be dangerous through Tuesday.