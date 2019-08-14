Panama City Beach Sports Park making progress

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla (WMBB)–The Royal American Sports Park…that’s the new name visitors may see when going to the Panama City Beach Sports Park.

The Bay County TDC voted today, in a vote of four to three, to recommend to Bay County that Royal American receive naming rights for the park.

“It’s a 100 thousand dollar a year for five years deal which is very important for the direction of the sports park so we’re very excited about this opportunity,” said Dan Rowe, President for Visit Panama City Beach.

Royal American was the only company to make an offer for the sponsorship. But, awarding the naming rights did not come easy. Some board members were apprehensive because a member of Royal American sits on the TDC board.

“There was discussion on both sides of that of making sure that the appearance of this was all above board. You know, Royal American has been an upstanding member of the community for a very long time,” Rowe said.

The county has ten days to consider the recommendation.

The potential sale of alcohol at the park was also discussed. The board motioned to reserve alcohol sales to third party vendors.

“It would just be another amenity that we would have for people who are either participating in adult tournaments or folks watching games at the park,” Rowe said.

Alcohol sales would be restricted to beer and wine in closed containers.