Panama City Beach rings in the New Year with a bang

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Despite a little rain, Panama City Beach is determined to send 2020 off with a bang.

Fireworks could be seen for miles as they lit up the sky in Panama City Beach Saturday night. Not even a little rain could keep visitors and residents from showing up to M.B. Millier Pier to welcome 2021 with a beautiful display.

“Yeah, we love the fireworks!” Two young residents exclaimed, “we loved it.”

Some enjoyed the New Year’s fireworks from the comfort of their cars in the parking lot overlooking Panama City Beach, while others braved the light rain to get a spectacular view of the display.

The postponement of the event even worked out in favor of some area visitors who made it just in time to see the fireworks.

“We came down, we came RV-ing and stuff like that just to come down and kind of enjoy the time for New Year’s and stuff like that,” said Alabama resident Mark Barnes. “Just kind of spending time with our family and just having fun and we heard about the fireworks show. So, we wanted to come see it, because we love fireworks. There’s just nothing like it. It’s awesome!”

With the fireworks shooting off from M. B. Miller Pier, Schooners, and the Russell-Fields Pier, getting a great view wasn’t a problem for anyone on Panama City Beach.

“I thought they did a great job,” Barnes added.

When asked if the display was worth the wait, he replied “Oh, it was perfect. It was worth the wait. It worked out for us!”

The display lasted for about 30 minutes and families and couples were able to easily socially distance on the beach. But for some watching, it was all about the grand finale.

“The grand finale! Yeah, the grand finale was the best.”

Now, we can look towards 2021 with hope and put 2020 behind us.