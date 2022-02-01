PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — If you like it then you better put a ring on it.

And for those who want to put a ring on it this Valentine’s Day, a local restaurant was named one of the top spots in the country to propose.

“Last year, WeddingWire named Valentine’s Day the most popular day of the year for engagements and Yelp is helping couples find the perfect spot to pop the question with their list of the Top Places to Propose in the U.S. Ahead of Valentine’s Day,” travel company Yelp wrote in a news release. “Cafe Monarch in Scottsdale, AZ, tops the list as the best place to get down on one knee, with Yelpers loving the romantic ambiance, seasonal dishes and candlelit entrance. Other highlights on the list include a gondola boat tour with Gondola Adventures in Newport Harbor, Club A Steakhouse, a classic New York City steakhouse with old-world charm, and Canoe, a seafood-centric restaurant on the bank of the Chattahoochee River in Atlanta, GA.”

The iconic Firefly in Panama City Beach made the list at number 19.

Firefly’s website says that it strives to create a dining experience for its patrons unlike any other on the beach. “Casual elegance” is the theme, whether for a romantic dinner or catching up with friends. Guests will feel right at home while enjoying a five-star meal and great company.

This isn’t the first time the restaurant has been featured alongside the best in the country. Previous awards include OpenTable Diner’s Choice Award 2020. Urban Spoon’s list of America’s Top 250 High-End Restaurants, Wine Spectator’s Award of Excellence, 2008–2019, OpenTable Most Romantic Restaurant 2017 and the “People Love Us on Yelp!” Award.

The full list is below:

Top Places in the U.S. to Propose: