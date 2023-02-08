A yacht floating on the transparent and turquoise Mediterranean sea. Emerald Coast (Costa Smeralda) in Sardinia, Italy. (Getty Images)

Panama City Beach, Fla. (WMBB) — A report from familydestinationsguide.com has ranked Panama City Beach as the third-best destination across North America for families this spring break.

With over a dozen beaches along the coast, Panama City Beach is an amazing location to get your fill of bright sunshine, white sandy shores, and sparkling emerald seas, the organization wrote.

Families can enjoy observing exotic wildlife, including alligators, bald eagles, dolphins, and more from an airboat adventure.

Various amenities include Shell Island for fishing or shopping and dining in Pier Park. Visitors can also enjoy a “spectacular view” of the Emerald Coast from atop the SkyWheel.