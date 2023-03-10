PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach officials are placing two new charter amendments on the April 18 municipal ballot.

The first amendment would help streamline certain purchases by the city’s IT department.

As more services move online, the city needs a way to secure records and increase cyber security.

The amendment would allow the city to buy security software to prevent cyber attacks without going through a bidding process.

“We want to make sure that we’re getting the best product for the best money that we can,” Panama City Beach Mayor Mark Sheldon said. “And our current charter doesn’t allow that. This gives us the ability to find the best product and get the best price for it.”

The second charter amendment has to do with insurance.

The amendment would allow the city to competively bid for broker services and negotiate insurance rates with various companies to obtain the best prices.

“It’s basically allowing the city to use an insurance broker like everybody does,” Sheldon said. “It’s a way for us to save money. It’s very common out there in the world today. We just don’t have that ability with our current charter. It’s all about trying to save more money for Panama City Beach in the long run.”

Both of the charter amendments will be on the ballot on election day, on April 18.