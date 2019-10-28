Panama City Beach Police trying to identify burglary suspect

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach Police Department is trying to identify a man they say is connected to multiple vehicle burlargies in the Bahama Beach area of Panama City Beach.

Police said the burglaries happened between the hours of 1 a.m. and 6 a.m. Sunday morning when two pistols, multiple credit cards and other property were taken from 9 vehicles.

One of the stolen credit cards was used at a local department store where police were able to get a picture of the suspect from survellience footage.

Panama City Beach burglary suspect

PCBPD is asking anyone with information on this suspect to contact the Panama City Beach Police Department at 850-233-5000 or CrimeStoppers at 785-TIPS.

Police also advise residents and tourists to secure their belongings and lock car doors to help in preventing these burglaries.