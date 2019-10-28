Panama City Beach Police trying to identify burglary suspect

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach Police Department is trying to identify a man they say is connected to multiple vehicle burlargies in the Bahama Beach area of Panama City Beach.
Police said the burglaries happened between the hours of 1 a.m. and 6 a.m. Sunday morning when two pistols, multiple credit cards and other property were taken from 9 vehicles.
One of the stolen credit cards was used at a local department store where police were able to get a picture of the suspect from survellience footage.
PCBPD is asking anyone with information on this suspect to contact the Panama City Beach Police Department at 850-233-5000 or CrimeStoppers at 785-TIPS.
Police also advise residents and tourists to secure their belongings and lock car doors to help in preventing these burglaries.