Panama City Beach Police to hold Christmas with Cops event

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County residents can come out and spend time with first responders while celebrating Christmas at the Christmas with Cops event on Friday, December 10.

Get to know some of your local law enforcement while you make s’mores with the fire department and watch a movie.

Kids will also have the chance to meet and take pictures with ‘Captain Claus’ and play in the snow.

The event is free for the community and will be held at the municipal complex next to the Panama City Beach Police Department.