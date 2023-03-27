PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach police are investigating after a teenager suffered minor injuries during an incident at a hotel on Front Beach Road.

Police said the victim, a teenage boy, had a small cut on his shoulder.

“He stated he was in a verbal altercation with two juvenile males, and the altercation turned physical. Some time after the altercation, the victim reported the injury to his mother, who called 911,” police wrote in a news release. “He was transported to an ER on the beach, where he received stitches. The victim and another juvenile male with him gave conflicting information to police regarding the incident.”

Officers added that two suspects in the case were not located and that the incident took place between the back of the hotel and the beach. Also, there are no video cameras in the area, officers said.

The investigation is ongoing.