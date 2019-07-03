Panama City Beach Police searching for bank robbery suspect

Bank robbery suspect.

Panama City Beach police are searching for a bank robbery suspect.

Officials say the robbery happened at about 9:30 a.m. at the First National Bank of Northwest Florida on Middle Beach Road. Police say the suspect is a white male, and was wearing a blue shirt, blue board shorts and orange tennis shoes during the incident.

The man walked into the bank and handed the teller a note demanding money, officers wrote. The suspect left the bank with some money and was last seen running north across Hutchinson Boulevard towards Lyndell Lane.

Officials say they have identified the suspect as 30-year-old Kevin Ross Masa, of Punta Gorda, Fla.

Anyone with information is asked to call Panama City Beach Police at (850) 233-5000.