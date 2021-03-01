Panama City Beach Police prepares for Spring Break

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)– As Spring Break season is in full swing, the local Panama City Beach City Council will once again enact Spring Break laws to keep the community safe.
Enacted in 2015, local police officers said the laws in place help them do their job of keeping both locals and tourists safe, and ensuring the holiday season is an enjoyable time for everyone
“We want people to come in and enjoy our beautiful city and our beautiful beaches, but we also want them to be safe at the same time,” said Lieutenant Chris Boyer with the Panama City Beach Police Department.
The Panama City Beach Police Department said they are looking to increase law enforcement presence as well as having ATVs up and down the beach.
Those who violate the laws can face up to a $500 fine or possible jail time.
Officer Tiffany McCullough said that she feels the laws in place have helped to reduce crime in the area.
“I feel like it’s helped a lot, and made things a lot calmer. We used to see a lot of alcohol poisoning cases on the beach. During that time it can be a really hot month with a lot of young visitors on the beach,” McCullough said.
This year, the Council also enacted a law stating that no special events of over 125 can be held. The officers said this will also help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in the area.
The List of Spring Break laws for the city are as follows:
- No alcohol is allowed on the sandy portion of the beach during the month of March.
- Alcohol sales end at 2 a.m. during the month of March.
- Overnight scooter rental is not permitted.
- Climbing, jumping, or throwing items from balconies is not allowed.
- Parking in closed businesses’ parking lots is prohibited.
- Parking is prohibited in unmarked or unpaved portions of the roadway after dark.
- Metal shovels are not permitted on the beach, and any holes dug in the sand should not be deeper than two feet.
- Dogs are not allowed on the beach, except at the Dog Beach, which is marked with signage and is located to the west of the Russell-Fields City Pier at Pier Park. Dog owners are required to pick up after their dogs and there is a limit of three dogs per person.
- When double red flags are flying, you must not get into the Gulf. The water is closed to swimmers during double red but can be utilized by surfers tethered to boards.
- No fires are allowed on the beach except through beach bonfire vendors.
- Gatherings on the sandy beach may require a special event permit. Check with the Building & Planning Department with the City to see if you need a permit.
- Do not block beach accesses which are used by emergency vehicles.
- No vehicles are allowed on the sandy beach.
- Low-speed vehicles are prohibited on roads with speeds of 36 mph or more. This includes Panama City Beach Parkway and Hutchison Boulevard.
- Leave no trace on our beaches. Remove all tents, chairs, umbrellas, and trash nightly.