Panama City Beach Police prepares for Spring Break

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)– As Spring Break season is in full swing, the local Panama City Beach City Council will once again enact Spring Break laws to keep the community safe.

Enacted in 2015, local police officers said the laws in place help them do their job of keeping both locals and tourists safe, and ensuring the holiday season is an enjoyable time for everyone

“We want people to come in and enjoy our beautiful city and our beautiful beaches, but we also want them to be safe at the same time,” said Lieutenant Chris Boyer with the Panama City Beach Police Department.

The Panama City Beach Police Department said they are looking to increase law enforcement presence as well as having ATVs up and down the beach.

Those who violate the laws can face up to a $500 fine or possible jail time.

Officer Tiffany McCullough said that she feels the laws in place have helped to reduce crime in the area.

“I feel like it’s helped a lot, and made things a lot calmer. We used to see a lot of alcohol poisoning cases on the beach. During that time it can be a really hot month with a lot of young visitors on the beach,” McCullough said.

This year, the Council also enacted a law stating that no special events of over 125 can be held. The officers said this will also help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in the area.

The List of Spring Break laws for the city are as follows: