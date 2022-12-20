PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach Police are making sure no child goes without presents under the tree and a home-cooked meal this Christmas.

Officers partnered with Florida Watersports, who spent the month of December outside Walmart collecting toys from members of the community.

Each family also received either a ham or turkey along with other various holiday dishes.

The meals were provided by the department’s Cops N’ Kids foundation. Which aims to bridge the gap between law enforcement and the community.

“Law enforcement, unfortunately, time and time again, we have to encounter the public,” Panama City Beach Police Chief J.R. Talamantez said. “And probably the worst of times when people call the police, it’s not for a good thing, typically. So when we’re able to do this and be able to approach our community, interact with our community, in a more positive light, it means everything to us. We love seeing smiles instead of frowns and this is just an experience for us to do that.”

Talamantez said through this year’s event the department was able to help 325 kids. If you’d like to get involved or nominate a family in need, contact the Panama City Beach police non-emergency line at (850) 233-5000.