Panama City Beach new City Hall open for residents

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The new City Hall in Panama City Beach is officially open after months and months of construction.

The new building is located in the same lot as the old City Hall Annex, located directly by the Public Services facility.

The 14,000 square foot facility will house the city’s administrative staff.

City Manager Mario Gisbert says the plans for the new facility were drawn up in the early 2000s during the entire re-design of the city’s campus.

Staff started moving in on Friday and will continue to do so, but Gisbert says the new City Hall is ready to serve residents.

Gisbert says the police and fire department will use the old facility for training before it’s torn down.

“Once the police and fire department get their hand at the old city hall and tear some holes and start a fire, poke holes in the roof, the contractor will go in and demolish it and haul it away and in its place will be a city park and parking for the TDC, for City Hall, Public Works and Police Department,” Gisbert said.

The total project, including the construction of the new City Park, is $4 million.