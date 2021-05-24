Panama City Beach names new police chief

Eusebio Talamantez will be the new Panama City Beach Police Chief when he is sworn in on Thursday.

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach officials selected an internal candidate to be the new chief of police in the city.

“It is with great excitement that the City of Panama City Beach has named its next police chief,” the agency wrote on Facebook. “After a nationwide search, a rigorous interview process, and consulting with current Department Heads, City Manager Drew Whitman has named Eusebio Talamantez (J.R.) as the City’s next Chief of Police.”

Chief Talamantez will take office at the next City Council meeting on May 27 after a brief oath-taking ceremony.

Former Panama City Beach Police Chief Drew Whitman was selected to become city manager earlier this year leaving the position open.