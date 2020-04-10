Panama City Beach Mayor Mike Thomas honored in last meeting

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – The Panama City Beach council meeting on Thursday night was a special one for two members of the council as it was their last.

Panama City Beach Mayor Mike Thomas and Councilman Hector Solis have finished their terms.

Thomas was elected in 2016 as mayor, but he has served in public offices for 20 years.

At the meeting, the council remembered his accomplishments over the past four years, highlighting what he’s done to change the city and more.

Thomas says he’s enjoyed serving the people of Panama City Beach and he’s proud of what this council has accomplished over the last few years.

“The city is in good shape, we got a lot of things accomplished. The city has grown, it’s not a little bitty place anymore and we’ve moved into that very well,” Thomas said. “They’ve made a lot of changes in the last four years and hopefully they benefit the city for a long time. I’ve enjoyed it very much, I’m ready to go to my family and enjoy that some too.”

Thomas says he now plans to travel and spend some quality time with his family.

Thomas and Solis were each given “Key to the City” plaques to commemorate their time on the council.