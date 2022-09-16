PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A local Panama City Beach man has been honored for his work in promoting and improving our nation’s aviation security.

Ali Frohlich, a recently retired Delta Air Lines captain, was awarded the Annual Security Award by the Air Line Pilots Association.

The ceremony was held Thursday evening in Washington D.C. Frohlich was accompanied by his wife of 42 years to receive his recognition.

“I’m extremely humbled and honored to have received this award and thank my wife and family for their support,” Frohlich said. “I plan to remain engaged with the aviation industry as a senior security consultant and hope to continue contributing to keeping our skies safe and secure by promoting strong ties between stakeholder groups like the Air Line Pilot’s Association, members of the IC (intelligence community) and our own First Air Force here at Tyndall.”

Frohlich served as ALPA’s Secret Service and Department of Defense Liaison and also served as a Federal Flight Deck Officer.

He currently serves as the Chairman of the Bay County TPO CAC Committee and is a member of the Florida Veterans Hall of Fame.