Panama City Beach man facing 300 child porn charges

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla (WMBB) — A Panama City Beach man was arrested on child porn charges on Tuesday.

Chase Wooden

Investigators received a tip about the suspect from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Acting on that tip they got a search warrant for the home of Chase Wooden.

Wooden, 35, was taken into custody after investigators found more than 300 images and videos of child porn during their search. In an arrest affidavit, Wooden confessed to owning at least one of the online accounts connected to the child porn.

Wooden was charged with 303 counts of possession of sexual performance of a child. He is being held on a $30,300 bond.