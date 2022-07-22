PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City Beach man was downloading and sharing child porn, including some images that involved infants, Panama City Beach police said Friday.

Christopher Steven Roll, 40, is charged with possession of child pornography.

Police said they began investigating Roll after being contacted by Cybercrimes Unit of the Walton County Sheriff’s Office after agents flagged a local man as potentially sharing and downloading child pornography.

Detectives discovered the suspect was utilizing a file-sharing network to obtain several images of children

engaged in sexual conduct. they added.

Roll was arrested after a search of his house Friday morning. After being read his Miranda Rights Roll confessed to downloading and collecting the images of children engaged in sexual conduct, some as young as infants, for nearly 10 years, police said.

They added that the investigation is ongoing and additional charges expected.