PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City Beach man was arrested after investigators said they found multiple videos and images of child pornography on his phone.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement agents confronted 53-year-old David Scott Foster in January after getting a top from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. According to court records he confessed to possessing the illegal material.

Foster was arrested Tuesday. He is charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography. He is being held in the Bay County Jail on a $150,000 bond.