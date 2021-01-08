[ NewsNation ] /
Panama City Beach man accused of burning, mutilating children

Local News

Kevin Jean

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City Beach is being held on a multi-million dollar bond after police say he tortured and “maliciously punished” three young children at a local hotel.

Kevin Jean, 34, burned and mutilated the children on Tuesday at a Panama City Beach hotel, according to his arrest affidavit. Jean was arrested earlier this week taken to his first appearance before a judge Friday. His bond now stands at more than $5 million.

Police said the victims’ had severe burns and cuts on multiple parts of their bodies. He is charged with aggravated child abuse and sexual battery.

The children are recovering at a local hospital.

