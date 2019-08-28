Panama City Beach looks to implement CRA assessment

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — In order to keep new roads and projects looking good as new, the city of Panama City Beach is discussing implementing an assessment for the Front Beach Road Community Redevelopment Area (CRA).

The annual fee would be given to residents and businesses along Front Beach Road, Hutchinson Boulevard and the feeder streets.

These include Panama City Beach Parkway, Arnold Road, Cobb Road, Powell Adams Road, Hill Road, Nautilus Street, Clara Avenue, Alf Coleman Road, Richard Jackson Boulevard and North and South Thomas Drive.

City Manager Mario Gisbert says the money the city acquires would be used for upkeep and maintenance as projects are finished.

He says the assessment was included in the adoption of the CRA in 2001 but the city has taken its time to implement it.

“We didn’t have enough in the ground to say that we really needed money for maintenance. Now that we’ve got four projects under our belt, we need to start setting aside that money,” Gisbert said.

Gisbert says it’s a good time right now to initiate the assessment and doing so now will actually keep costs lower than they could be.

Gisbert said, “We’ve managed it to the best of our abilities to keep it small as possible and then the future councils will most likely do the same thing and manage the burden but again, if we don’t kick it off today, if we waited ten more years, you wouldn’t start at $50. You’d start at $250.”

The city council will vote at its next meeting to pass the assessment.

To see how much you would have to pay, click here.

Gisbert explains the assessment further in the extended interview above.