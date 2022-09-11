PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Lightening struck a pine tree on Coyote Pass Saturday morning which caused a water main break in Panama City Beach.

A precautionary boil water notice has been issued for the following areas:

All residents at 84 through 166 Hombre Circle

All residents at 153 Grand Heron Drive

All residents at 100 through 202 Coyote Pass

All residents at Hombre Golf Village

City officials said if you are at the locations indicated, you may experience discolored water for approximately 24 hours after your water service has been restored.

As a precaution, the city advises that all water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, or washing dishes be boiled. A rolling boil of one minute is sufficient.

As an alternative, bottled water may be used.

The precautionary boil water notice will remain in effect until repair is completed and a bacteriological survey shows that the water is safe to drink.

The city will issue a rescission lifting the PBWN at that time impacted residents will be notified by a handout at their address.