Panama City Beach holds inaugural Veteran’s Day Sunset Ceremony

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach held its very first Veteran’s Day Sunset Ceremony at Aaron Bessant Park on Thursday.

VFW Post 10555 Commander Mary Lemburg said Veterans Day is a day where they say ‘thank-you’ to any and all veterans who have served our nation.

“Veterans Day is that day where we say it out loud,” Lemburg said. “We feel it, we think it, as a veteran there is not a day that goes by that I don’t think about my veteran — my comrades in arms, my brothers and sisters, those still living and those lost.”

Lemburg served in the Army Reserves. She said Thursday’s inaugural city-sponsored event was more than she expected.

Panama City Beach City Councilman Geoff McConnell said it’s important for our local veterans to be able to celebrate right here at home.

“We had a lot of people put in a lot of work to make sure we could have this parade and honor every single veteran on this beach so they didn’t have to go somewhere else,” McConnell said. “Right here in the community where they live and have their community honor them.”

Congressman Neal Dunn, who served in the Army, acknowledged the importance of supporting our veterans at the ceremony on Thursday.

“We have set aside a day for many, many years to celebrate our veterans and the reason for that is to say ‘thank you,'” Dunn said. “You know they really, really do a lot of things that most people don’t do and they do it for us it’s in service. By the way, let’s remember their families too because veterans don’t serve alone, their families serve right there with them.”

The ceremony was preceded by a parade throughout Pier Park.