PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — At around 8:00 Sunday morning Panama City Beach Fire Rescue responded to a fire on a condo rooftop.

Officials said when they got to Seachase condo, there was a small fire on roof of the elevator shaft.

They said they believe the fire was caused by a lightening strike from Sunday morning’s storm.

Officials estimated they were about 8 or 9 stories off the ground. They said the fire took about 30 minutes to put out and no injuries were reported.