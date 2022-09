PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Firefighters had a busy morning after a fire broke out in a Grand Lagoon neighborhood.

The fire began around 3:00 a.m. in the 5800 block of Pinetree Avenue in Panama City Beach.

Witnesses say a house that’s currently condemned and an RV that’s currently being lived in, both went up in flames.

Panama City Beach Fire Rescue, along with NSA PC Fire and Emergency Services were on the scene to put out the blaze.