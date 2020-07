PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach Fire Chief, Larry Couch has been placed on administrative leave said City Manager Tony O’Rourke.

According to Panama City Beach’s Public Information Officer, Debbie Ward, the City will conduct its own investigation into allegations.

The news release said Couch will remain on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

There is no current information on what the allegations are.