Panama City Beach encourages residents to deck the halls in decorating contest

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach City officials are encouraging all residents to go all out with their Christmas spirit this season.

To do so, the city is bringing back its city-wide decorating contest.

Mayor Mike Thomas says being able to drive around and see all the displays help spread Christmas cheer and bring the community together.

The contest is only for residents within city limits.

If you’re looking to bring out all the lights, reindeer, Santa and Mrs. Clause and other decorations, be sure to sign up by December 16.

Judging will take place on December 17 and 18.

Prizes include tickets to the annual UNWined event in March and other prize packs.

Winners will be announced on December 20.

For more information on how to sign up, click here.