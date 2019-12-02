Panama City Beach encourages residents to deck the halls in decorating contest

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach City officials are encouraging all residents to go all out with their Christmas spirit this season.

To do so, the city is bringing back its city-wide decorating contest.

Mayor Mike Thomas says being able to drive around and see all the displays help spread Christmas cheer and bring the community together.

The contest is only for residents within city limits.

If you’re looking to bring out all the lights, reindeer, Santa and Mrs. Clause and other decorations, be sure to sign up by December 16.

Judging will take place on December 17 and 18.

Prizes include tickets to the annual UNWined event in March and other prize packs.

Winners will be announced on December 20.

For more information on how to sign up, click here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Optimist Club of the Beaches to host annual parade

Thumbnail for the video titled "Optimist Club of the Beaches to host annual parade"

Panama City Beach Fire Rescue talks holiday safety tips

Thumbnail for the video titled "Panama City Beach Fire Rescue talks holiday safety tips"

Bay County residents feel relief that hurricane season is over

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bay County residents feel relief that hurricane season is over"

Mrs. Longstreet's First Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mrs. Longstreet's First Grade Class"

PC Christmas Tree Lighting Interview

Thumbnail for the video titled "PC Christmas Tree Lighting Interview"

Home Dabbler talks Christmas Lights

Thumbnail for the video titled "Home Dabbler talks Christmas Lights"
More Local News
Fill out my online form.