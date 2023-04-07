PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Beach City Council looks to be shelving plans to restrict drone flights.

Last month, council members heard the first reading of an ordinance that would restrict flights over private property from the ground, up to 500 feet.

The second reading, a public hearing, and a vote were scheduled for the council’s April 13th meeting. But the hearing has now been canceled and the item pulled from the agenda.

When the proposal first surfaced, News 13 and many residents pointed out the proposed ordinance appeared to be a violation of FAA regulations. Those regulations prevent local and state governments from passing laws that control airspace.