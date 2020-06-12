Panama City Beach council loosens certain COVID-19 guidelines

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Guidelines regarding Coronavirus procedures were eased at a Panama City Beach city council meeting.

Parks and recreation summer camps may now operate with a group limit of 50 people. Special events with up to 50 people are permitted. Group occupancy of the Lyndell Center has also been increased to maximum of 50 people.

Public meetings will no longer be held virtually and will be opened back up to the public.

Ward 3 councilman Geoff McConnell said the decision is in line with new state guidelines.

“We’re loosing our guidelines to match what the state had put out,” he said. “We had not caught up with them yet, we were still at the last guidelines so we moved it up to the 50 person requirement that the state had put out last week. Our meetings now are going to be open to the public completely, we’re going to allow 50 people like the state guideline states. We’re going to stop doing it online, that expired with the state executive order expiring so we’re not allowed to do that anymore. We’ll have people in house and have up to 50 people.”