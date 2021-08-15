Panama City Beach bridges probably won’t close during Tropical Storm Fred

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Although it is not impossible, it is highly unlikely that any major bridge in the area will close during Tropical Storm Fred.

During every tropical event, one of the biggest questions among Panhandle residents is whether or not bridges, especially the DuPont Bridge that leads to Tyndall Air Force Base and the Hathaway Bridge that connects Panama City to Panama City Beach will close. This is an ongoing concern because residents can get stuck in one part of the county or the other as they try to get to work, shop, or get home during the event.

However, while in the past county or state leaders would announce a time when bridges will close or a wind speed that would shut them down that has changed. Currently, state leaders in conjunction with the Florida Highway Patrol make the decision about bridges based on storm conditions. The bridges only close when officials believe crossing the bridge unsafe.

“Given the current predictions on this storm I don’t anticipate that happening,” said Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford.

