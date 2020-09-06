Panama City Beach banning motor scooter rentals beginning Sept. 9

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)– According to the Panama City Beach City Council motor scooter rentals will be banned within the City limits beginning Wednesday, Sept. 9.

The ban was originally approved by the Panama City Beach City Council on June 8, 2017, with a phase-out date for three years in the future. The Council decided this to allow the six companies currently operating scooter rentals in the City to switch their inventories and change business models and opt for Low-Speed Vehicles (LSVs), which most were already renting three years ago.

The ban came about due to complaints from the public over the dangerous behavior of some scooter operators, and the strain it put on police resources. Those who complained also felt the scooters caused an influx of traffic to an already busy area.

According to the city, at the time the ordinance was passed, traffic violations were more common among rental scooters than other vehicles with police officers writing 305 rented scooter traffic citations, and working 56 rented motor scooter crashes between Jan. 1 and May 23, 2017.