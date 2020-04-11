Panama City Beach apartment complex shows appreciation for first responders and healthcare workers

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – One Panama City Beach apartment complex wanted to show their appreciation for first responders and healthcare workers Friday night.

The residents of Parkside at the Beach got out on their balconies and made some noise for the people who are helping fight the coronavirus outbreak.

They made signs and clapped and shouted as first responders and health care workers made their way around the complex.

Parkside at the Beach Community Director Claudia Newsome says the community really wanted to do something while they were stuck at home.

She said they all appreciate the hard work that all essential workers are doing.

The fountain at the complex was also lit up in red, white and blue.