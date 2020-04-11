Panama City Beach apartment complex shows appreciation for first responders and healthcare workers

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – One Panama City Beach apartment complex wanted to show their appreciation for first responders and healthcare workers Friday night.

The residents of Parkside at the Beach got out on their balconies and made some noise for the people who are helping fight the coronavirus outbreak.

They made signs and clapped and shouted as first responders and health care workers made their way around the complex.

Parkside at the Beach Community Director Claudia Newsome says the community really wanted to do something while they were stuck at home.

She said they all appreciate the hard work that all essential workers are doing.

The fountain at the complex was also lit up in red, white and blue.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Panama City Beach apartment complex shows appreciation for first responders and healthcare workers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Panama City Beach apartment complex shows appreciation for first responders and healthcare workers"

Viral video of a Walton County woman visiting husband through window sparks donation of tablets to nursing home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Viral video of a Walton County woman visiting husband through window sparks donation of tablets to nursing home"

Local teacher's act of kindness lifts hearts across America

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local teacher's act of kindness lifts hearts across America"

BDS changes meal delivery schedule

Thumbnail for the video titled "BDS changes meal delivery schedule"

Cleaners work to disinfect essential businesses

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cleaners work to disinfect essential businesses"

FTC: Scams abound in coronavirus pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "FTC: Scams abound in coronavirus pandemic"
More Local News