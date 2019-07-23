Panama City Beach announces Fall line-up of events

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The City of Panama City Beach announced its full event line up for the Fall season.

City officials say they will host a variety of family-friendly events for every local family or traveler.

“We are proud to offer such unique and diverse events throughout the fall and look forward to welcoming both new and returning guests for our annual favorites,” says Visit Panama City Beach President and CEO Dan Rowe.

Listed below is an overview of the 2019 events:

Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam: August 30-September 1, 2019

Panama City Beach’s seventh annual Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam is back Labor Day weekend, bigger and better than ever with headliners including Tim McGraw, Jason Aldean, and Kid Rock. Festivalgoers will enjoy listening to the very best of today’s country music on one of the world’s most beautiful sugar-white sand beaches. As the sun begins to set, patrons can ride free shuttles to the headline stage at Frank Brown Park. For more information, click here.

Panama City Beach Oktoberfest: October 4-6, 2019

Locals and visitors alike will raise a glass and don their lederhosen for this annual celebration of German heritage. Authentic German beer and brats are the stars of the show, while this year’s festivities will feature stein hosting competitions, live music and plenty of activities for the kids. For more information, click here.

Pirates of the High Seas Fest: October 11-13, 2019

Columbus Day weekend will bring a treasure trove of fun-filled adventures to Panama City Beach with the Pirates of the High Seas Fest. Taking place throughout the Grand Lagoon and in Pier Park, the festival includes an ensemble of parades and sword-swinging showdowns, a pirate invasion, a Treasure Drop and fireworks display. For more information, click here.

Schooners Lobster Festival & Tournament: October 14-20, 2019

This week-long celebration welcomes lobster lovers from near and far for the biggest lobster tournament and festival in the area. Attendees can expect live music, contests and lots of delicious Florida Lobster. Held at Schooners Last Local Beach Club, this event is a must for foodies of all ages. For more information, click here.

Bloody Mary & Music Festival: October 19, 2019

This year’s fourth annual Bloody Mary & Music Festival will feature 20 local businesses competing in a friendly but fierce competition to determine who makes the best Bloody Mary in Panama City Beach. The winner will be crowned the “Big Tomato” and will be awarded the four-foot, tomato-topped trophy to keep until next year’s event. For more information, click here.

Thunder Beach Autumn Motorcycle Rally: October 24-27, 2019

Known as “The Most Biker Friendly FREE Rally in the United States,” Thunder Beach Motorcycle Rally is held twice yearly in Panama City Beach- the first weekend in May and mid-October. Bikers from around the country enjoy scenic rides along the Emerald Coast, live entertainment and local cuisine. For more information, click here.

IRONMAN Florida: November 2, 2019

What began as a challenge between groups of Navy SEALS has become one of the most recognized endurance events in the world. IRONMAN is a statement of excellence, passion, and commitment that is a true test of mental and physical toughness. The Florida edition of the challenge serves as one of the most popular races on the circuit. Panama City Beach has proven to have the best combination of perfect temperatures and beautiful scenery for this competition. For more information, click here.

Emerald Coast Cruzin’ Car Show: November 6-9, 2019

The bi-annual car show at Aaron Bessant Park is perfect for families and features thousands of hot rods and classic cars. Events include a swap meet, parade, block party, car auction, giveaways, live music from country music legends and more. For more information, click here.

Beach Home for the Holidays: November 29-30, 2019

After enjoying plenty of Thanksgiving turkey, locals and visitors alike can wave goodbye to fall and usher in the most wonderful time of the year in Panama City Beach. A great holiday tradition for the entire family, guests can kick off the Christmas season with free holiday concerts at Aaron Bessant Park Amphitheater, seasonal-themed events like campfires and s’ mores, a meet-and-greet with Santa, a Christmas tree-lighting celebration and more. For more information, click here.

Panama City Beach Marathon, Half Marathon & 5K: December 7, 2019

Hosted by the Panama City Beach Chamber of Commerce, guests can run through paradise and alongside award-winning beaches in the annual Marathon, Half- Marathon and 5K. The 26.2-mile race attracts thousands of residents and visitors to the destination year after year. For more information, click here.

For more information on Panama City Beach, click here.

