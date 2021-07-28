Panama City awards contract for Martin Theater design

PANAMA CITY, FLA. (WMBB) — The Panama City city commission awarded the architectural and engineering service contract to revamp the Martin Theater to DAG Architects.

Panama City City Manager Mark McQueen said DAG Architecture was the only architecture firm to submit a responsive qualifying bid to design the interior of the theater.

“I think what we’re going to see coming out of the Martin Theatre redesign is not just the ability to have an intimate theatre space like we have had historically,” McQueen said. “But because we’re adding the square footage of the DIB building to the total project, it’ll allow for more gathering spaces.”

The rebuild will be in line with the citizen advisory groups determination for the future use of the Martin Theater, and will be a more versatile building than it originally was.

McQueen said that once the theater is complete, there will also be after-hour events and receptions, giving the theater more opportunities for use than it had before it was destroyed by Hurricane Michael.