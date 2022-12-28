PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A teenager accused of attempted murder has been arrested after he allegedly shot another person during a drug deal on East 8th Street Monday.

Police said Wednesday they have located and arrested 18-year-old Marquis Derik Bell. Investigators learned of the attempted murder after the victim showed up at a local hospital in need of assistance. Bell was wanted on charges of attempted felony murder, robbery, shooting into an unoccupied conveyance, and discharging a firearm in public or on a residential street.

Investigators had already arrested another man who also fired shots during the altercation.

Aquierus Tyrell Houston, 21, came out of a nearby home and fired multiple shots at a vehicle the victim was in, police said.

Houston was arrested and charged with attempted felony murder, shooting into an unoccupied conveyance, and discharging a firearm in public or on a residential street.