Panama City approves new Suzuki center

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Suzuki can begin building its Suzuki Motor of America motor test center near Robinson Bayou.

Suzuki officials expect to begin construction next week. They expect the project to be completed by this time next year.

“Having something else on the water diversifies our economy,” Panama City Mayor Gre Brudnicki said. “We’re more than just you know the beach. We’re more than just the things that exist right now.”

Suzuki officials have been planning a center in Panama City for more than a year. To have residents sign off on the plan, Suzuki decreased its dock slips from 40 to 26.

“The original plans that we started out with had 40 slips in the private docking facility, and we reduced that to 26,” Suzuki project manager Joe Winkeler said.

Brudnicki expects the plant to create 26 jobs. As it continues to grow, more jobs will be created, Brudnicki said.

“A company that large doesn’t buy that much property just to do high-tech things for one particular aspect of their business. So I’m sure they’ll be expanding.”

Suzuki bought almost 18 acres of land.