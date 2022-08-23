PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Construction is continuing on phase one of the Panama City Streetscape Project. On Tuesday commissioners approved funding for the second phase.

The phase will include replacing water and sewer lines from 4th Street to 6th Street along Harrison Avenue. It will be paved with cobblestones and planted with oak trees to prevent flooding.

“It will match the first phase and so it’ll also have you know the, how we’re doing the stormwater runoff,” Panama City Commissioner Jenna Haligas said. “With the trees absorbing and all the soil cells and all those things. So it’s going to have all the same upgrades, brand new infrastructure.”

The funding grants Panama City $5.7 million from the Florida DEO.

The changes are designed to encourage pedestrian traffic in the downtown area. Haligas believes the foot traffic will lead to more shopping and dining.

“The tides rise and you rise everything around you,” Haligas said. “So the hope is that even in the future our conversations with DOT, which they own from Sixth St down past Bay High School is that we’ll be able to work with them to continue improving how our streets look, what our walkability is like.”

The city will now get a task order to being the second phase of the streetscape.

Panama City expects to begin the roundabout portion of the project in the next several months. Once that begins they hope to begin phase two of the project.