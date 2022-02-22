PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City is moving closer to construction on a new MLK Recreation Center. On Tuesday city commissioners approved the design for the new building.

“It’s going to be a beautiful part of Glenwood but this is for the entire city,” Panama City Commissioner Jenna Haligas said. “I mean for that matter it’s open to the entire county.”

Phase one of the project is expected to cost more than $9 million. But Panama City will not be responsible for paying the full cost.

“FEMA has obligated $4.7 million for it,” Haligas said. “But construction costs, and what the community really wants to rebuild is bigger.”

Commissioners believe that once the recreation center is completed, it will be a major addition to Panama City.

“Every African-American in Bay County, not Panama City in Bay County, rest and came to the MLK Rec Center,” Panama City Commissioner Kenneth Brown said.

The project is expected to be completed in June 2024 at the latest. It is expected to cost $14.7 million.

“It is just state of the art,” Haligas said. “It’s giving our kids opportunities that bigger cities offer to them like STEM situations and editing and sound room and sound engineering, and just really cool things like E-sports.”