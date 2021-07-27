Panama City applies for Department of Economic Opportunity funding

Panama City is applying for the second round of CDBG funding.

PANAMA CITY, FLA. (WMBB) — The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity is moving forward with its second round of funds administered to areas hit by Hurricane Michael.

The City of Panama City is nominating five projects for the community development block grant program in hopes to receive a portion of the $111 million that the DEO will award counties and municipalities. The first round of funds, which was around $129 million, Millville received $19 million to rebuild sewers, gutters, streets and more.

“The funds from CDBG are grants to help recovering spaces from Hurricane Michael,” Panama City City Manager Mark McQueen said. “We have a lot of issues within the city in regard to our infrastructure, particularly our water, our sewer, our streets are failing.”

McQueen said Panama City now has flooding in areas that never flooded before due to Hurricane Michael, which would be addressed by the five projects nominated by the city.

The Department of Economic Opportunity administers funds of result of Hurricane Michael

executed round 1. Millville was selected and awarded $19 million to rebuild sewers, gutters, water, streets, curbs and sidewalks. Each municipality or county can nominate five projects, which will be considered by the DEO.