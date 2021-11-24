Panama City announces Mark Smith as new Police Chief

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City leaders announced Mark Smith as the new Police Chief Wednesday morning. Smith was previously serving as the Panama City Police Department’s interim Police Chief.

“It’s a great relief off my shoulders,” Smith said. “I have worked hard to get to this point in my life and my career.”

Smith is a lifetime resident of Panama City. He has been with the Panama City Police Department for more than 17 years. Prior to working with PCPD, Smith worked for the Panama City Beach Police Department. He has been working in law enforcement since 1981.

“It’s almost like it’s all I know to do,” Smith said.