PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Palmetto Paint in Panama City has raised more than $19,000 for Bay County charities since opening five years ago.

The non-profit art studio volunteers host painting classes to raise these funds.

This Saturday is their Valentine’s Day event.

Tickets cost $40 and get you two seats for two hours of painting.

Instructors will be there to help guide you through your illustration. Love birds and a love lobster are the two creative options.

Co-Owner of Palmetto Paint PC J.D. Justice said you’ll get a fun date night and it will help support their mission.

“Our goal this year is to work with eight new non-profits, most of those we’re going to be working with over the summer fundraising marathon and leading up to the summer fundraising marathon,” Justice said. “We’re also hoping to start doing some fundraisers for some more schools here locally as well as a couple of new mental health organizations.”

Palmetto Paint PC is located in Historic Downtown Panama City at 97 West Oak Avenue. It’s in the My Space Downtown building.

Another option to show support is through the Senior Saturday Program. Those are every first and third Saturday of the month and cost $15 to attend.

There is also a special class on February 25th to fundraise for the Panama City Rescue Mission. Click here for the link to reserve your spot for this painting class.