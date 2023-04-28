GRAYTON BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Rain or shine, local non-profit Gulf Therapy is throwing the 3rd annual Paddle for Peace fundraiser on Saturday in Grayton Beach.

Bring your paddle board out and get ready for a day filled with fun activities. Breakfast, live music, and raffle items are all part of this fundraiser.

Events kick off at 9 a.m. with an opening ceremony between the Gulf of Mexico and Western Lake.

By around 9:30, Gulf Therapy officials expect more than 100 people to be paddling through the water finding their peace.

Gulf therapy founder Amanda Abbott said her non-profit organization aims to strengthen mental health through sun, sand, and saltwater.

“Our beaches are actually made of quartz crystal so that alone has healing qualities. But then also the sound of the water can connect with your brain wavelengths and help ease your spirit,” Abbott said. “It’s a proven scientific fact that just being in or near the water can help aid in mental health.”

It costs $20 to be a part of this event when you bring your own board. There are only a few left to rent for a higher price.

Click here for more details on the ‘Paddle for Peace’ event. You can stay up-to-date with the latest information for this fundraiser on Gulf Therapy’s Facebook page.

Gulf Therapy is a community that meets every first and third Friday of every month at 7 a.m. to paddleboard. If you’d like to be a part of it, all you have to do is show up. Pre-registration is only required if you need to rent a board.