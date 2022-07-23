PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City parents and children are gearing up for a new school year.

The back to school rollout and touch-a-truck took place on Saturday at Daffin Park.

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. residents received school supplies, backpacks, and free haircuts. 300 kids received a backpack with school supplies today.

Officials said the turn out increased since last year’s event.

The Boys and Girls Club donated many of the supplies for the giveaway. All of the backpacks found a new home on Saturday and each child was able to take home at least one school supply.

The kids also had the chance to interact with local law enforcement and even sit inside the firetrucks and patrol vehicles.

The event staff and city officials said they were excited to host this event.

“Something that’s really important for our community is our children having access to school supplies,” said Event Coordinator, Megghan McDougall. “So today is definitely one of those days that we could maybe give people a little comfort and ease with something they’re going to need to be tackling in the next couple of weeks.”

Children and adults were able to enjoy snow cones and games at the event as well. The city is also planning to have more events for residents to meet and interact with law enforcement.