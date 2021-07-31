Over 500 backpacks given away at back-to-school event

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla (WMBB) — Saturday the Walton County community came together for some fun in the sun at the Sheriff’s Office annual Back-To-School Splash Bash backpack giveaway at Wee Care Park.

Lieutenant James Pitman with the Walton County Sheriff’s Office said he is happy to continue their giveaway after being cancelled last year.

“To continue to have these community events and look out for the health and welfare of our kids in our community and make sure they have the supplies that they need to succeed and get back to school,” Pitman said.

Kids had the chance to pick out a new backpack for school, play on inflatable slides, grab a hot dog or hamburger, or cool down with a snow cone.

“My favorite part was the backpacks because I like my backpack it’s very pretty,” said a Walton County student, Lauren Marek.

The Sheriff’s Office’s biggest donor is typically Walmart which gives them $4,000 or $5,000 a year to go towards their giveaways.

But Pitman says these events are about more than just supplies…

“Outside of just school supplies it’s a good way to come together as a community and just fellowship and just have a good time together,” said Pitman.

They were able to give away over 500 backpacks to kids in the community with the help of the local sponsors in the area including partnerships with the Walton County School District, Walmart, and Publix.