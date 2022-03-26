PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — With tourism season in full swing, that means more people and more trash on the beach.

For the second year in a row Keep PCB Beautiful hosted The Great American “Be A Beach Hero” 27 Mile Beach Cleanup early Saturday morning.

These cleanups help keep marine life safe.

Core FSU PC Secretary Timothy Pegler said it’s important to keep plastic off of the beach and out of the water to protect the fish.

“We are an environmentalist group, we like to protect your environment making sure the plastic doesn’t get into the water,” Pegler said.

The cleanup begin at Beach Access One and ended at Camp Helen.

“We live in paradise. We have the most beautiful beaches and if we want to continue to be an economic force in tourism, we have to keep our beaches clean,” Keep PCB Beautiful President JoAnn Weatherford said.

Weatherford said this event is a good way to get out into the community and show people that they care about the beaches.

She also emphasized the importance of removing litter to protect marine life.



“We have a lot of marine life and nesting shorebirds here. We are getting ready for nesting shorebird season,” Weatherford said. “Turtle season starts May 1. All this trash needs to be off our beaches because face it, they were here before we were.”

Last year they were able to remove a ton of trash from the beach, this year they had over 300 volunteers and removed over 1600 pounds of trash from the beach.

For more information on how you can volunteer for a beach cleanup program visit their website.