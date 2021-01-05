OSHA to take over investigation into the deadly Chipley building collapse

CHIPLEY Fla. (WMBB) — New details arising about the building collapse in Chipley Monday night that left one dead and two injured.

OSHA is now taking over the investigation and working on identifying the victims and cause of the collapse.

Ashton Carter was working at Chipley’s Main Street when she said the sky became dark.

“There was this really big cloud and it was kind of like you knew something was wrong,” Carter said.

She said she walked outside the market to see a cloud of dust and lots of commotion. Carter said no one really knew what was going on.

“It was pretty crazy,” Carter said. “We were all just sitting on the edge of our seats just hoping everyone was okay. But it was pretty hectic. Everyone started coming up and asking questions and not a lot of us knew.”

The collapse happened around 4 p.m. Monday while workers were inside demolishing the structure damaged during Hurricane Michael.

Carter said law enforcement arrived at the scene within minutes and stayed for hours.

“We mostly saw all the EMS and the fire department doing a fantastic job,” Carter said. “I saw a couple people get into the ambulance and the traffic being stopped on that.”

Law enforcement said there were six people inside the building when it collapsed – 3 were able to escape on their own and 3 were trapped inside.

Of the three men trapped inside, one was pronounced dead on the scene, another was airlifted to Bay Medical Center and the last was taken to Northwest Florida Community Hospital.

Chipley law enforcement said they are turning their information over to OSHA to finish the investigation. Their main goals are to identify the names of the victims and a cause for the collapse.