Oscar Patterson Elementary School plans new STEAM school

PANAMA CITY Fla. (WMBB) — Oscar Patterson Elementary School is hosting a summer program, called STEAMtastic Summer of Fun, where students learn more about STEM subjects. There are two sessions throughout the summer, with each holding 20 students per session. The first session began this week and runs through July 1. The second session begins July 12 and runs through Aug. 5.

Throughout the week students have completed science experiments, with slime and solar ovens. Using solar ovens, the students made s’mores for an experiment based on insulation.

“It’s laying the groundwork for future computer scientists,” Greg Dossie, the founder and Director of the Student Advocacy Center said.

The program chose Patterson Elementary School intentionally, as the school is planning to reopen in August 2022. Patterson has been closed since Hurricane Michael, and will build a new P.E. pavilion and STEAM building. The school also plans to tear down all of its current buildings, besides one, and build new structures.

By holding a summer STEM program, Dossie hopes that families in the area will be encouraged to send their children to Patterson once it reopens.

“Everything is computers,” Dossie said. “From your phone, to your cars, to your TVs, everything requires somebody in the STEAM field.”

Patterson Elementary School will use funding provided by a half-cent sales tax to rebuild the school.

Through a STEAM school and STEM building, Dossie expects for more students to pursue careers in science fields. On Thursday, students lit light bulbs through gas tubes, where electrons jumped from the tube, to the light bulbs.

“In this area we have a lot of kids just ready for an opportunity to learn and to have a place right in their own neighborhood where they can learn, study science and also incorporate science into all the other aspects of their life,” Heather Ogilvie, a Bay County librarian said.